Police rule death of construction worker who fell off building in downtown Baltimore an accident

The Baltimore Police Department has declared the death of a construction worker who fell off a building’s roof in downtown Baltimore Thursday an accident.

Cesar Lima, 19, fell from the roof of 211 E. Pleasant St., a six-story storage at Pleasant and Guilford streets, police spokesman Detective Chakia Fennoy said. Police received a call about the incident at 6:55 a.m.

Lima worked for Bel Air Foam & Roofing and had been working in a building operated by CubeSmart, a Malvern, Pa., self-storage company.

“We’re all devastated and still in shock,” said Bob McFadden Jr., president of the Bel Air construction company that employed Lima. McFadden declined to comment further.

The Sun could not reach members of Lima’s family for comment. CubeSmart did not respond to telephone calls seeking comment.



Maryland Occupational Safety and Health was investigating the incident and also did not immediately respond to questions about the accident ruling on Monday.



