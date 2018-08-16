Baltimore's Confederate monuments are gone, but not forgotten

Mark Martindale has a favorite path through Wyman Park Dell, up and down sloping walkways, under the canopy of huge old trees and into the clearing where, until a year ago, stood a statue of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

“From an artistic standpoint, I miss it,” said Martindale, 54, who lives in Charles Village. “The double equestrians, the horses, they were magnificent.

“But I don’t miss the racism it represented.”

Overnight one year ago, as most of Baltimore slept, crews working for the city took down three memorials to the Confederacy and a statue of Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery.

The unannounced, dark-of-night strike was as dramatic as it was long in coming.

For years, Baltimore, a majority African-American city in a state where nearly three times as many fought for the Union as for the Confederacy, had studied and debated what to do with statues that many saw as symbols of white supremacy.

Four statues in Baltimore are under review by the city after a commission studying monuments tied to the Confederacy recommended they be removed. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

But after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., activists and then officials sprang into action.

Activists targeted Baltimore’s Confederate memorials, throwing red paint on one and threatening to take them down themselves.

Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered their removal, a process that began after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and continued through the morning. Later that week state officials ordered a statue of Taney removed from the front lawn of the State House in Annapolis, also overnight.

Pugh received much praise at the time for her decisive action, a moment in the national spotlight that for a change didn’t involve negative news about crime, police brutality or police corruption.

Looking back this week, Pugh said Baltimore became a model for how other cities could handle their own controversial monuments. But she was otherwise fairly subdued on the subject. She said she didn’t have any particular feelings watching the monuments come down, and was just focused on preventing the kind of violence that had broken out elsewhere.

“It probably kept us from a whole lot of protesters, people walking through cities as they did, creating unnecessary damage to cities,” she said. “We didn’t have that in Baltimore.”

Pugh won’t say where the statues are now — only that they are in storage in “a pretty safe place.” She said conversations about what to do with them, and with museums and Confederate cemeteries that might take them, are continuing.

And she said while other cities spent millions of dollars to remove their monuments, Baltimore paid less than $20,000.

“People who participated in it,” Pugh said, “felt that it was an honor to be a part of it.”

But while the monuments are away from public view — only their pedestals remain in the sites in Wyman Park, Bolton Hill, Mount Vernon and Tuscany-Canterbury — issues they raised remain.

Historians say the monuments were erected to promote the Lost Cause, the romanticized revision of the Civil War that portrays the Confederacy as fighting honorably to preserve its way of life while downplaying the role of slavery, or even depicting it as a benign institution.

They point to a timeline compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center that shows spikes in the building of Confederate monuments that coincide with times when whites were trying to maintain supremacy: In the 1910s and 1920s, when Jim Crow laws were enacted, and in the 1950s and 1960s, during the civil rights movement.

University of Maryland law professor Larry Gibson, who served on a commission appointed by former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to study Baltimore’s Confederate monuments, said erecting the memorials was a political act, not a historical homage.

“They were political statements meant to be part of redefining what the Civil War was about,” he said. “They were part of the Lost Cause movement, to glorify the South, explain why they lost, and how the Civil War was about states’ rights.”

By one measure, the effort worked.

“There are still people to this day who will say the Civil War was not about abolishing slavery,” Gibson said.

Terry Klima, commander of the Maryland division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, is one of them.

“Certainly, slavery was an issue in the background and it divided people,” he said. “But it wasn’t the one thing that led to war.

“The war was fought over secession.”

Klima acknowledges that several states specifically cited the preservation of slavery as their reason for seceding. Mississippi, in particular, noted that “our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.”

But he rejects what he calls “the narrative that’s been spun” that Confederate monuments were erected to promote white supremacy.

“There’s no documentation of that,” he said. “They recognize the service of these individuals. There wasn’t anything nefarious about it.”

Klima said the Maryland Historical Trust, a state agency, should restore the statues to public view.

The trust said in a letter last year that the city did not have legal authority to remove the memorial.

In the letter, obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a Maryland Public Information Request, the trust said a 1984 contract with the city gives the trust the final say on any changes to the monuments, and the right to order the statues restored. It also said it had no plans to exercise its authority.

Pugh has said she ordered the statues removed because they posed a threat to public safety. Allowed to remain on view, she has said, they could draw demonstrations and attempts to remove them.

A spokesman for the trust, a division of the state Department of Planning, said the agency is working with the city’s Commission on Historical and Architectural Preservation to find new locations for the monuments.

The groups will work “to make the monuments accessible to the public in an appropriate setting and context,” spokesman David Buck said.

Cities and states elsewhere are also wrestling with what to do with their own Confederate monuments.

Demands for their removal intensified after the white supremacist Dylann Roof massacred nine African-American congregants at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. Roof has been convicted and sentenced to death.

Since then, 113 Confederate memorials in public spaces have been removed, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. More than 1,700 remain.