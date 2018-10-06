Sunday's Columbus Day parade to close streets through Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Little Italy

Baltimore’s 128th Columbus Day parade, the nation’s oldest celebration of Christopher Columbus, will wind its way through the Inner Harbor and into Little Italy Sunday.

Set to begin at 1 p.m. in parking lot C between Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, the parade will then head north and east along Howard Street, Pratt Street and South Exeter Street before ending in front of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 227 S. Exeter St.

Parade participants include five high-school marching bands, dozens of civic and Italian American organizations and seven floats.

The annual Little Italy celebration of one of Italy’s most famous sons kicks off at 11 a.m. with a wreath-laying at the Columbus Piazza, President Street and Eastern Ave.

Several area streets will be closed to accommodate the parade, city transportation officials posted on the department’s website. The affected streets include:

North and southbound Howard Street between Conway and Pratt streets, from approximately 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Southbound Howard Street between Lombard and Pratt streets from approximately 12:45 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Pratt Street between Howard and Exeter streets from approximately 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Exeter Street between Pratt and Bank streets from approximately 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Stiles Street between High and Exeter Streets from approximately 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

High Street between Trinity and Stiles streets from approximately 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More information on the Columbus celebration can be found at promotioncenterforlittleitaly.org.

