What's open on Columbus Day in the Baltimore metropolitan area?

As Columbus Day is observed around Maryland, here’s a list of operation plans for places and services around the Baltimore area.

Government offices

Open in Harford County. Closed in Baltimore City and all other county jurisdictions in the region.

Courts

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Public schools

Carroll County schools are closed. Open at all other Baltimore City and area school districts.

Libraries

Closed at Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford and Howard counties and Baltimore City. Carroll County Public Library is open.

Trash

No trash or recycling pick-up in Baltimore city. Operating in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard counties. Check with contractor in Harford and Carroll counties.

Parking meters

Must feed meters as normal in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Transit

CityLink & LocalLink Buses: Regular weekday schedule

Metro SubwayLink: Regular weekday schedule

Light RailLink: Regular weekday schedule

MARC Train: Will operate the "R" weekday schedule on all three lines

Commuter Bus: No service, except Bus Route 201 will operate on a holiday schedule.

MobilityLink: Regular weekday schedule. Standing rides and subscription trips will be honored.

Mobility Call Center: Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobility Certification Office: Closed

Transit Information Contact Center: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mondawmin Customer Service Center Booth: Closed

MTA Transit Store: Closed

Certification Office at 6 St. Paul Street: Closed

Services

Federal offices: Closed

Federal courts: Closed

Post office: No regular delivery, express mail delivery only

State offices: Closed

Social Security offices: Closed

MVA offices: Closed

VEIP stations: Closed

Attractions

American Visionary Art Museum: Closed Mondays.

B&O Railroad Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Baltimore Museum of Art: Closed Mondays.

Baltimore Museum of Industry: Closed Mondays.

Fort McHenry National Monument: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic ships in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maryland Historical Society: Closed

Maryland Science Center: Closed

Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

National Aquarium: Special hours, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Port Discovery: Closed on Mondays in October

Reginald F. Lewis Museum: Closed Mondays.

Walters Art Museum: Closed Mondays

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed