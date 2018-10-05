What's open on Columbus Day in the Baltimore metropolitan area?

As Columbus Day is observed around Maryland, here’s a list of operation plans for places and services around the Baltimore area.
Government offices
Open in Harford County. Closed in Baltimore City and all other county jurisdictions in the region.
Courts
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Public schools
Carroll County schools are closed. Open at all other Baltimore City and area school districts.
Libraries
Closed at Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford and Howard counties and Baltimore City. Carroll County Public Library is open.
Trash
No trash or recycling pick-up in Baltimore city. Operating in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard counties. Check with contractor in Harford and Carroll counties.
Parking meters
Must feed meters as normal in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
Transit
CityLink & LocalLink Buses: Regular weekday schedule
Metro SubwayLink: Regular weekday schedule
Light RailLink: Regular weekday schedule
MARC Train: Will operate the "R" weekday schedule on all three lines
Commuter Bus: No service, except Bus Route 201 will operate on a holiday schedule.
MobilityLink: Regular weekday schedule. Standing rides and subscription trips will be honored.
Mobility Call Center: Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mobility Certification Office: Closed
Transit Information Contact Center: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mondawmin Customer Service Center Booth: Closed
MTA Transit Store: Closed
Certification Office at 6 St. Paul Street: Closed
Services
Federal offices: Closed
Federal courts: Closed
Post office: No regular delivery, express mail delivery only
State offices: Closed
Social Security offices: Closed
MVA offices: Closed
VEIP stations: Closed
Attractions
American Visionary Art Museum: Closed Mondays.
B&O Railroad Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Baltimore Museum of Art: Closed Mondays.
Baltimore Museum of Industry: Closed Mondays.
Fort McHenry National Monument: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Historic ships in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maryland Historical Society: Closed
Maryland Science Center: Closed
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Aquarium: Special hours, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Port Discovery: Closed on Mondays in October
Reginald F. Lewis Museum: Closed Mondays.
Walters Art Museum: Closed Mondays