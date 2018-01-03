Baltimore teachers call on city to close all schools amid heating issues

The Baltimore Teachers Union is urging the city to close down all schools until officials can get a handle on heating problems that have already closed some buildings and left children shivering in others.

“I implore that you close schools in the District until your facilities crew has had time to properly assess and fix the heating issues within the affected schools in Baltimore City,” Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English wrote in a letter that was hand-delivered Wednesday to schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

“This is the best way to ensure the safety of our members and our children,” English wrote.

The city school system closed four schools all day on Wednesday and dismissed students early from two others that had heating problems, Frederick Douglass High School and Cecil Elementary School.

The four that were closed all day were Calverton Elementary/Middle School, Elementary/Middle Alternative Program, KIPP Harmony Academy and Lakeland Elementary/Middle School.

English wrote that the union had fielded complaints about cold conditions in additional schools.

“Your expectation that our members and the children that they teach endure bursting boilers, drafty windows, frigid temperatures in classrooms, and risk getting sick in these ‘less than ideal’ conditions, is utterly ridiculous,” she wrote.

Wednesday’s issues carried over from Tuesday — the first day back from the winter holiday break for students and teachers.

On Tuesday, Woodhome Elementary/Middle, Elementary/Middle Alternative Program and Frederick Elementary either closed or dismissed early due to water problems, according to district officials. Lakeland Elementary/Middle released students at 12:45 p.m. because of school-wide issues with the heating system.

“Over the winter break, facilities staff monitored schools to check on heating systems, plumbing, and electricity,” city schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster said in a statement Tuesday. “Numerous problems were identified and resolved. Unfortunately, with the extreme temperatures, new problems can emerge quickly.”

Parents, students and teachers posted on school media that the heat-related issues were far more widespread than in just four schools. Some tweeted photos of children huddled in classrooms wearing thick winter coats. Others posted images of thermometers showing frigid temperatures inside of city school buildings.

Updated school delays and closings »

The complaints about a lack of heat in school buildings became a political issue Wednesday, with Gov. Larry Hogan saying he’s already allotted enough state money to city schools.

At the start of the Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, a Democrat, admonished Hogan, a Republican, saying that his focus on adding air conditioning to schools might have diverted money from other priorities.

Hogan responded by saying “we’ve put billions into the Baltimore school system” and funded it at record levels the past three years.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, meanwhile, responded to a question about cold classrooms on Twitter by saying the state has fully funded city schools.

“The money is not reaching the classroom — Ask North Ave. why?” he wrote, referencing the location of city schools headquarters.

Baltimore Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Democrat who was watching a live stream of the meeting, posted on Twitter a list of six schools for which the city requested money for heat or boilers, but was turned down.

Del. Curt Anderson, who chairs the city’s House delegation in Annapolis, said the state is not spending quite as much money on regular school construction, because it is spending money helping paying off bonds for the long-term 21st Century Schools program that has the goal of modernizing the city’s aging schools.

“He’s right and he’s wrong,” said Anderson, a Democrat. “He gives money, but it’s not the same as it was.”

Baltimore is home to some of the state’s oldest school infrastructure. Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has declared a “code blue” through the end of the week, meaning the city faces dangerously cold weather.

“We have many schools with leaky windows and outdated heating systems that have a hard time keeping up,” House-Foster said. “With extreme temperatures, we have the added challenge of freezing pipes and water main breaks.”

Jeffrey San Filippo, a social studies teacher at Calverton Elementary/Middle, said he could hardly feel a difference between the weather outside and the cold inside the school. He posted a photo to Twitter showing the mercury in his classroom hitting the mid-30s around 9 a.m. His students spent about half of the school day learning in the cafeteria, where he said it was slightly warmer.

He questioned how the district makes decisions to close schools during freezing weather. “When it’s too cold to be inside classes, that’s just way too far,” San Filippo said.

Here's an updated look at the National Weather Service's projections for snow fall in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Find updates here. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Meanwhile, inclement weather could be coming. A storm off the Atlantic Coast is forecast to bring snow to the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

The lower Eastern Shore could get 6-8 inches of snow. Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester and Somerset counties are under a winter storm warning.

About 2-4 inches are expected in St. Mary’s, Calvert, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Caroline counties, where winter weather advisories are in effect.

The Interstate 95 corridor through Baltimore is forecast to be at the edge of the precipitation, but the amount of snow accumulation will depend on how closely the storm hugs the coast — a few miles one way or the other could be the difference between flurries and a couple of inches.

The National Weather Service is calling for 1-2 inches along and east of I-95, and a dusting to an inch to the west, as far as Frederick. Forecasters said snow could begin by late Wednesday, “reaching peak intensity and coverage early Thursday morning, and then shifting eastward and away from the region by noon or so Thursday.”

Baltimore Sun reporters Michael Dresser and Scott Dance contributed to this article.