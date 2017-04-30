Dozens gather in Harbor East to remember Katyn massacre victims

Several dozen people, including Baltimore leaders and Polish dignitaries, gathered in Harbor East on Saturday to remember the 22,000 people killed in the Katyn Forest Massacre in 1940.

For decades, Russia denied committing mass executions of Polish people but acknowledged doing so in 1990. Since then, memorials and events have been held to remember the victims whose bodies were left in mass graves.

In Baltimore, the Katyn Remembrance event is held every April around a gilded monument to innocent victims.

"It is important that we never forget," City Councilman Zeke Cohen told the crowd at the National Katyn Memorial at President and Aliceanna streets. He and several other speakers, including Mayor Catherine Pugh, the Polish ambassador, a Polish military leader and Polish organizations addressed a small crowd.

Polish Ambassador Piotr Wilczek said the massacre was generally not discussed when he was in school in the 1970s. He said he learned about the massacre from a "courageous" teacher.

"No one mentioned Katyn," Wilczek said.

Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany from the west and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's Red Army from the East in 1939. The Soviets captured thousands of Polish officers and transferred them to camps in the Soviet Union.

In 1943, more than 4,000 bodies were found in mass graves in the Katyn Forest. Russia blamed the killings on the Nazis until 1990, when the Soviet government acknowledged that its forces had carried out the killings.

Clement Knefel, an Army major who had been stationed in Poland, sold soft drinks and sandwiches to raise money for Baltimore's memorial to those killed. A committee was later formed to help raise $1.4 million to build the 56-foot statue, which consists of golden flames and important figures in Polish history. It was erected in 2000 after then-Mayor Kurt Schmoke donated land for the memorial.

Organizers of the annual remembrance event say it's important to recall atrocities of the past so they are not repeated.

Adam Mazurek, librarian of the Henryk Sienkiewicz Polonia Library of Polish National Alliance Council 21, said "unfortunately, there is always a modern parallel."

Cohen said he had family killed during the Holocaust. His great-grandmother survived. The first-term councilman said he continues to hold onto a gold coin with a hole in the middle. She had sewn it inside of a jacket so it was not taken by the Nazis.

Those painful reminders of the past are important when confronting modern-day events like the gas attack that killed at least 70 in Syria last month.

Rabbi John Franken, of the Bolton Street Synagogue, is also president of the Baltimore Board of Rabbis. He said Poles and Jews share similar history.

"For centuries, both suffered" from outside forces, he said. Jews were among those killed in the Katyn massacre, including the Polish army's chief rabbi, he said.

"All of them were denied justice," Franken said. "And for decades, the truth."

