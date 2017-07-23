Sadness and shock as Baltimore Clayworks clears out

Retired pediatrician Eric Fine unwrapped the wet horse head from plastic and looked at it, not knowing what to do.

He’d been working on it for weeks — the course was called “sculptural narrative with animal form.” The teacher was Kevin Rohde. But the course will never finish. Clayworks has closed — opening only for the weekend to allow students, teachers and resident artists to clear out their belongings.

Fine, who finished a degree in fine art and sculpture at Towson University after retiring, said he would miss the camraderie and the community of the Clayworks center.

“I have to think about what I want to do with my time,” said Fine, 75. “This provides some kind of social engagement, you’re learning at the same time with the advice of experts. We’re losing all that.”

The artists who use the Clayworks space trickled in on Sunday, shocked and saddened by the closure. They picked up assortments of half-finished pots and hand sculptures, packing away dusty tools and tried to figure out where they would store larger items. Many unfired clay items were too fragile to transport and would be thrown out.

The board of directors of the 37-year-old ceramic arts institution in Mount Washington announced last week it would file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, in which assets are liquidated. The organization faces more than $1 million in debt and had attempted for six months to sell off its studio building and gallery building. A deal to sell them to a non-profit for $3.7 million fell through earlier this month.

The pending sale of the buildings had sparked a movement by some Clayworks affiliates to raise $200,000 to stave off the sale, but the board of directors concluded it would not be enough money to prevent bankruptcy.

“Everyone seems to understand we’re doing something necessary and difficult and not pleasant for everyone,” Mary Blair, the board president, said Sunday. The buildings are “the only assets. That’s all. We don’t have hardly any more money.”

Blair said the board’s duty was now to ensure Clayworks’ creditors, who include parents who paid for summer classes for their children, were made whole. She said the board planned to file for bankrupcy mid-week.

“There may be some money left over, but not enough to start again,” she said.

Emily Irvin, a resident artist at Clayworks, gingerly unwrapped from plastic a figure of her late grandmother. “I took care of her,” Irvin said. The clay itself was worth only about $20, Irvin said, but she’d spent weeks of labor on it. Now she planned to toss it out. She wouldn’t be able to fire it.

She said the artists in residence have likely lost thousands of dollars worth of work.

"It's been really difficult to deal with the lack of communication,” Irvin said. “We had our bikes, our deodorant, our lives here…. The closing happened in the most inhumane way possible.”

Rohde, Fine’s teacher, unscrewed a metal shelf from a wall in his studio area on the second floor to pack up and take home.

“This is just so abrupt, it’s displacing. I have no studio space,” he said. “I had a bunch of work in progress that I was trying to finish. It’s really bad timing to try to take all that stuff.”

Jim Dugan, a former resident artist for 10 years, came back to retrieve a clay mixer. He said he saw the closure coming.

“I had been apart of a studio that had failed before, and it just all looked the same,” he said. “When you are getting low on money, so you cut employees, so you stop doing programming, so then you’re not doing anything valuable for the community anymore. Then people don’t donate anymore, and it’s just sort of a downward spiral. And it took a long time here but it’s been on that spiral for a long time.”

