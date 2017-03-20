Baltimore YouthWorks program to offer 8,000 summer jobs to young people

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh announced Monday the launch of this year's YouthWorks, an annual city program that provides 8,000 summer jobs to young people in the city.

The five-week program, which had more than 14,000 applications, ages 14 to 21, is supported by public grants, private philanthropy and employers offering summer positions and internships. The minimum-wage jobs are at nearly 1,000 different work sites in various fields, including energy, health care, hospitality and tourism, finance, construction, law and government.

"There are young people out there who not only want to work, but need to work," the mayor said. "Some are looking for a vision for their future. If you don't open your companies, and your corporations, and your nonprofits to them, they don't get a chance to see their future."

The program had offered 5,000 summer jobs per year until the 2015 unrest, when donations flooded in and increased capacity by 3,000 jobs. The city hopes to add even more in future years, and Pugh solicited other companies with opportunities to reach out.

BGE, which hosted the news conference at its downtown headquarters, will hire 25 students from four city high schools for the summer through its Smart Energy Workforce Development Program, which prepares students for entry-level trade-specific positions, CEO Calvin Butler said.

Caption Sagamore Pendry hotel design explained Hotel designer Patrick Sutton talks about what went into the interior design of the Sagamore Pendry hotel. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Hotel designer Patrick Sutton talks about what went into the interior design of the Sagamore Pendry hotel. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Caption What the Fed's interest rate increase means for you: 6 things to know The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point March 15, 2017, and signaled more increases are to come. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point March 15, 2017, and signaled more increases are to come.

Those schools are Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High, Edmondson-Westside High, Carver Vocational-Technical High and Green Street Academy. Between 500 and 1,000 of the YouthWorks applicants will be recruited into such positions by companies such as BGE.

"It's one thing to have a commitment and a passion," Butler said. "It's another thing to say let's take that and put it into action."

Patrick McCarthy, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said his organization will donate $500,000 in grant money to the program this year. The Baltimore nonprofit, which assists disadvantaged children and their families, also will match donations to YouthWorks up to $250,000.

McCarthy said he learned a lot during his first job, picking blueberries. Chief among them? He didn't want to spend his life picking blueberries.

"That first a job is crucial step to building an entire career," McCarthy said. "They crave these opportunities. They want the chance to work. ... They need this opportunity to work."

Pugh announced that she would personally donate $10,000 to YouthWorks and encouraged her colleagues on the City Council to do the same or give what they can.

Donald C. Fry, CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, said the program benefits both the young people and the employers that hire them.

"It's an opportunity for young people to develop skills they don't have traditionally," Fry said. "It's a chance to see what it takes to be in the workforce. And it give businesses an opportunity to see what the future workforce capacity is and what needs to be done to develop that further."

Taylor Jones, 17, a senior at Bard High School Early College, said she has participated in YouthWorks for the past two summers and especially enjoyed the chance to prove herself, "gaining your co-workers' respect, because you're the youngest person to work with them."

Jones said she plans to attend either Goucher College or Frostburg State University to pursue a degree in mass communications, with a goal of being a television newscaster. Working at YouthWorks, including an internship with BGE at 16, taught her to communicate with diverse groups of people and interact with co-workers in a work environment, she said.

"At most jobs, they want somebody who's diligent and open to new opportunities," she said.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6