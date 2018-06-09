Baltimore seeks applications for $12 million youth fund

Baltimore officials are asking for organizations from around the city to submit applications to receive funding from the new $12 million Children and Youth Fund.

The city fund is being managed by Associated Black Charities, which will handle grant disbursements through mid-2019.

Organizations that work with young people can apply for funding until July 9.

“The Children and Youth Fund sends a strong signal that the City of Baltimore is fully committed to investing in our youth,” City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement.

Young sponsored legislation to create the youth fund — which is designed to deliver grants to community organizations that work with young people — and in 2016 voters ratified the idea at the ballot box.

A 30-person review committee made up of community members will assess and score the grant applications. With assistance from consultants, Associated Black Charities will make final decisions on how to award the grants.

Grant announcements will be made in August.

For more information on how to apply, visit: http://bcyfund.org/.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater