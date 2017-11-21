Dozens of Baltimore kids plan to march in support of $12M youth fund

Dozens of young people plan to march in West Baltimore Tuesday afternoon in support of the city’s new $12 million youth fund.

The march will begin at 4 p.m. at the Penn North Kids Safe Zone in Sandtown and end at Frederick Douglass High School, where the young people plan to testify at a hearing about the fund’s implementation at 5:30 p.m.

Kids Safe Zone founder Ericka Alston-Buck said the march’s goal is to raise awareness about the funding for small community organizations that typically don’t get grants.

“Our march is to include the kids, so they can ask for their own money and support,” she said.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who helped organize the march, said there will be “kids from all across the city joining together in a historic moment of unity.”

The march will also show that while the issue of juveniles committing crimes has dominated recent local news cycles, many more young people are engaged in positive activities, Cohen said.

“Young people are reclaiming their narrative,” he said. “We know the vast majority of children in our city are compassionate, resilient and care deeply about Baltimore. That’s why this march and the youth fund as so important.”

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young has submitted legislation that would bring the city one step closer to distributing money from a $12 million fund for children and teens — about one year after city voters approved the new approach to funding youth programs

For the first year of the fund, Young has proposed, based on a task force’s recommendations, that Associated Black Charities take the lead in distributing the grants and then set up a new organization to do so going forward.

Young’s legislation requires the new organization have “a focus on youth leadership and governance.”

Cohen said that detail is key.

“Young people are not only the beneficiaries of these dollars but they actually will have a leadership voice in how these dollars are distributed,” he said.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the youth fund at the ballot in 2016.

By law, the city’s contribution to the youth fund is determined by the value of assessable property. The latest estimate of the city’s assessable base is $40.4 billion, which means $12.1 million in taxpayer money was funneled to the youth fund in the budget year that began July 1.

It is likely to increase in future years as the value of property increases.

