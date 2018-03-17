Public input sought for Baltimore's new $12M youth fund

Baltimore officials are seeking public input over the next few weeks advising how $12 million from the city’s new youth fund should be distributed.

The nonprofit Associated Black Charities, which is administering the fund for the city this year, will lead several public meetings that will help shape the grant-making process.

The public can attend the meetings at the following times:

Saturday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Rec & Tech Center, 3901 Main Ave., Baltimore

Friday, March 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Langston Hughes Community, Business and Resource Center, 5011 Arbutus Ave., Baltimore

Monday, April 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lakeland Elementary-Middle School, 2921 Stranden Road, Baltimore

“The community design sessions let the citizens determine the direction of the Children & Youth Fund,” Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement. “These sessions represent my vision of a community-driven democratic process and in these sessions is where the work really happens.”

Young sponsored legislation to create the youth fund — which is designed to deliver grants to community organizations that work with young people — and in 2016 voters ratified the idea at the ballot box.

Those interested in more information can visit www.bcyfund.org.

