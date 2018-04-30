Baltimore poised to pay $9M to man who spent 20 years in prison on wrongful murder conviction

Baltimore is poised to pay $9 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 21 years in prison before DNA evidence cleared his name a decade ago.

James Owens was charged in the robbery, rape and murder of 24-year-old phone company employee and college student Colleen Williar in her Southeast Baltimore home.

According to court records, Owens came under suspicion when a neighbor of Williar's, James Thompson, told police he found a knife outside Williar’s apartment and retrieved it on behalf of Owens, a friend.

Police found no physical evidence to link Owens to the crime but charged him on the basis of Thompson’s statement. Owens, now 57, was convicted of murder and spent 20 years in prison before he was freed in 2008.

He sued the city three years later, alleging investigators pressured a key witness and that police and prosecutors intentionally suppressed exculpatory information in his case.

The proposed $9 million settlement is scheduled to come before the city’s spending panel Wednesday. If the Board of Estimates approves the proposal, Owens would receive seven-figure payments over several years.

A summary of the litigation prepared by the city’s Law Department says the police department and the officers involved in the case “dispute virtually all of the material facts alleged by Mr. Owens.”

But city lawyers have opted to settle because a federal appeals court ruled that Owens’ claims could go in front of a jury.

The law department said that the settlement was in the best interests of the city “given the uncertainty of litigation, including the unpredictability of how a jury might evaluate the evidence in this case, the fact that there is no statutory cap on the potential damages (and attorney’s fees) that could be awarded in this case if Mr. Owens prevails at trial, the current legal environment surrounding the Baltimore City Police Department.”

The settlement would be one of the largest approved in a case alleging wrongdoing by city police officers, topping the $6.4 million awarded to the family of Freddie Gray in 2015.

This story will be updated.

An earlier version of this article misstated Owens’ conviction. The Sun regrets the error.

