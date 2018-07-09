Maryland woman detained by ICE after check-in, activists say

A woman who had feared deportation for months was being detained Monday at the Baltimore office for ICE, according to advocates who gathered outside the office.

Marta Rodriguez, 53, of New Carrollton, had come to the office for her latest check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to activists familiar with her case.

Justine M. Whelan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Monday she was checking to confirm Rodriguez’s situation.

Rodriguez’s attorney did not return requests for comment, but had said previously that Rodriguez had hoped to be granted asylum in the United States.

At least 100 supporters attended a gathering Monday morning in support of Rodriguez, said Omar Angel Perez, lead organizer for LA RED/Faith In Action, a member of the DMV Sanctuary Congregation Network. Perez — an activist who has followed Rodriguez’s case since May — said Rodriguez was accompanied to the ICE office by two of her children, her pastor and others in the community.

Perez said Rodriguez’s friends and family will continue to seek help for her, including “reaching out to members of Congress and our representatives, and also we’re going to reach out to the governor’s office for them to intervene.”

Perez, who was still outside of the Baltimore ICE office around 3 p.m., said Rodriguez’s attorney was with Rodriguez inside the ICE office.

Her lawyer Hector Mora, a partner for Washington-based WMR Immigration Law Group, previously told The Baltimore Sun that Rodriguez has been working in the country legally since 2009.

A mother of six, Rodriguez first left Honduras in 1994 and entered the United States illegally to escape what she said was an abusive relationship — one that she said she was forced into when she was 15. She said she wanted to provide a better life for her family, including a disabled son who needed care. Four years later, she went back to Honduras to be with children who were left there. She returned to the United States illegally in 2005, after her second husband died in an accident in the United States.

According to ICE, Rodriguez was issued a final order of removal on Feb. 15, 2006, then was placed on an order of supervision in 2009 that required her to attend check-in meetings. On May 10, she attended a check-in meeting but had not purchased an open date plane ticket to Honduras — a condition set during her previous check-in meeting.

“Though she failed to comply with the conditions of her supervision, Rodriguez’s appointment was rescheduled,” the ICE statement said.

Officials granted Rodriguez two months before her next appointment. This, she hoped, would give her more time to fight her case for asylum.

Mora has previously said that an order for deportation had been on her record since 2006. She needed time to renew her passport, and she needed to file a motion to reopen her case before a judge could grant her relief. It’s not clear whether that motion had been prepared as of Monday.

Community groups have supported Rodriguez since her visit with ICE officials in May.