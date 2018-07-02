Water rates in Baltimore City jump 9.4 percent, third consecutive rate hike in as many years

Baltimore imposed another round of planned water rate increases Sunday, the third consecutive rate hike in as many years.

Water rates jumped about 9 percent in a move by city officials to fix the city’s century-old infrastructure and error-prone water billing system. The increase will mean a typical home paying $84 a month will now pay $92. For every 748 gallons, or 10 cubic feet of water, a household uses, the cost is $2.73.

Bay and stormwater fees will not increase.

Under the rate hikes, the price of water in the city has doubled in the past eight years, sparking outrage from residents and activists who protested the increase in front of Baltimore City Hall on Monday morning.

Nearly one-fourth of constituent service requests in District 1 are related to water bills, said City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who joined Councilwoman Shannon Sneed at Monday’s demonstration.

Advocates have called upon city officials to cap water rates based on household income. According to standards set forth by the United Nations, water costs should not exceed 3 percent of a family’s income.

“If you cap water bills for low-income families, they’ll actually pay them,” said Rianna Eckel, Maryland organizer for Food & Water Watch. “With this hike we’re moving from one-third of families being billed more than 3 percent of their household income to one-half of all families.”

City officials say the rate hikes will provide the revenue needed to finance projects in the city, including more than $2 billion in repairs to the city’s sewage system required by the federal government.

The Department of Public Works does not have a proposal in place for future rate adjustments, agency spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said Monday. The city’s spending panel approved the consecutive rate increases in 2016.

Water rates in Baltimore County also increased Sunday, by an average of 13.9 percent.

Along with the rate hike is a matching increase in financial assistance for some low-income residents.

“Even as we spend billions to rebuild and improve our water and sewer infrastructure, DPW is committed to providing affordable water services for our customers,” agency director Rudolph S. Chow said in a statement. “That’s why we encourage City residents to find out if they are eligible for a financial assistance program and to let us know when they need help paying their bill.”

The low-income grant program will increase to $236 a year from $216. Residents 65 and older with an annual income of $31,500 or less, may apply for a discount of 43 percent off their water and sewer rates. Seniors in the program also have their bay restoration and stormwater fees waived.

Customers with past due bills can enter a payment to pay off the debt over a year. Call 410-396-5398 to apply for assistance.

llumpkin@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lauren_lumps