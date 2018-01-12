Baltimore's water outage problems get worse as warm weather after long freeze causes ground to shift

Mild weather on the heels of a long, deep freeze has caused the ground under Baltimore to shift, breaking more water mains and leaving more customers' taps dry.

Rudy Chow, the city’s director of public works, said Friday that the effect on water pipes of the freezing and thawing is like someone squeezing a plastic bottle. Eventually something breaks.

“This is not a static situation,” Chow said.

The department, which provides water to some 400,000 customers in Baltimore and Baltimore County, now has a backlog of 132 broken mains, 1,243 customers complaining of no water and 2,017 reports of water leaks.

At a news conference at his department’s emergency command center Friday, Chow offered no timeline for when the problems would be resolved. He said in general those that were the first to be reported would be the first to be fixed.

“We’re trying real hard, and we’re asking for our customers’ and citizens’ patience,” Chow said.

A map generated by Chow’s team showed where customers were without water, with red dots scattered across the region.

The department has deployed 30 crews, of five to six workers each, around the clock to try to make repairs. Baltimore County has chipped in with its own teams.

At 1 p.m. Friday, a crew began to get to work repairing a main in an alley behind the Baltimore Lab School in the Old Goucher neighborhood .

George Sherrod sat at the controls of a hydraulic excavator, ready to puncture the asphalt and brick paving below with a large spear.

“Oh baby, baby. here we go,” Sherrod shouted as he prepared to make the first hole. The crew would eventually clear out a hole and see if they could fix the main without turning the water off. If they could, it would be about a two-hour job.

Much of Baltimore’s water infrastructure is old and the city is under federal orders to modernize it. Regulations implemented since the current pipes were installed require them to be buried deeper, providing more protection against low temperatures.

