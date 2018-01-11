Baltimore water main breaks still being reported, even as temperatures rise

As Baltimore public works crews continue to repair broken water mains, more are being reported, even amid warming temperatures.

A water main break was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday at Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue in Northeast Baltimore, said city public works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond.

“We’re trying to get someone to address it. We’re quite busy,” he said.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Raymond said the water had been turned off and traffic was being re-routed from the area.

Baltimore County officials reported an eight-inch diameter water main at 546 Piccadilly Road in Towson. The break left 80 customers and two fire hydrants are out of service.

With sub-freezing temperatures causing three dozen water main breaks across the city and county as of Tuesday morning, the Baltimore Department of Public Works issued a 72-hour notice to dozens of utility maintenance workers of mandatory, 12-hour overtime shifts without leave. With sub-freezing temperatures causing three dozen water main breaks across the city and county as of Tuesday morning, the Baltimore Department of Public Works issued a 72-hour notice to dozens of utility maintenance workers of mandatory, 12-hour overtime shifts without leave. SEE MORE VIDEOS

A week of subfreezing temperatures caused more than 100 broken water mains across Baltimore and Baltimore County, which both receive water from the city, and has left around 1,800 customers without water.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 51 degrees, and Friday’s temperatures could reach 60.

This story will be updated.

