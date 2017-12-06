Water main break closes North Charles Street at Preston Street

A water main break closed North Charles Street near Mt. Royal Avenue just before evening rush hour Wednesday.

A spokesman from the Department of Public Works said a valve crew was on the scene, trying to control the break and determine what happened.

The break occurred around 4:30 p.m. and quickly drew the attention of onlookers who tweeted pictures of water flooding the street.

University of Baltimore Police said in a tweet that university buildings were being evaluated.

This story will be updated.

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz