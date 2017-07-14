Clarke wants change in resolving Baltimore water bill disputes

Baltimore water customers could again appeal their bills during informal conferences with a third party under legislation a City Councilwoman plans to file Monday.

Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, a North Baltimore Democrat, said the hearings will give homeowners and renters the right of due process when they believe their bills are wrong and a chance to personally petition for help in hardship cases. The Department of Public Works eliminated the informal hearing process in October in favor of a written process — accessible online and through customer service representatives — that officials said was less confusing and more consistent.

Clarke said it’s not an acceptable replacement for the conferences.

“You would have a neutral hearing officer that doesn’t work for the agency, which is very important,” Clarke said. “This gives people a chance to be face-to-face with a person.”

An appeal would have to be completed before the department could cut off service or take certain actions to collect on a delinquent account. But it is unclear if under the bill the City Council can stop the city from sending property liens for unpaid water bills to tax sale while customers are awaiting a conference. The conferences would not be available to businesses.

Mayor Catherine Pugh did not take a position on the bill, while consumer advocates said Clarke’s proposal would address a deficiency in the system, but larger problems with the water system remain.

The water department eliminated the conferences in conjunction with the roll out of a new billing system that included new meters, more customers service representatives and other upgrades. City customers began receiving monthly bills in October and now have access to a website that allows them to monitor usage and spot spikes that could indicate a leak.

Under Clarke’s bill, the conferences would be conducted by contractual hearing officers, as was the case in the past. The bill would give the director of public works the final word on whether to accept the hearing recommendations, which was also the case previously. Clarke said the records from the hearings and the recommendations will help the director made a judgment.

The customers must be told verbally at the conclusion of the conference what the hearing officer’s recommendation is and provided a written notification within 30 days that tells them whether the public works director decided to grant relief.

Tenants must have permission from their landlords to participate in a hearing.

The conferences would be available to customers only once a year.

Pugh has not decided whether she will support the bill, but the public works department stands behind its current practices.

“The mayor certainly wants residents to feel comfortable that they can get correct and complete information regarding their water bills,” her spokesman Anthony McCarthy said in a statement. “She does not take public positions on council legislation until the hearing process and final action is taken by the council. At that time she will make a determination on whether the best interests of Baltimore are being served.”

Jeffrey Raymond, a public works spokesman, said the administrative review process in place “provides a clear, legally sufficient set of guidelines for when and how a customer may seek a review, and how much of an adjustment a customer can expect based on defined criteria.

“The process is the same for all customers, in order to build in fairness,” Raymond said, adding that decisions can be reviewed internally all the way to the director. “Moreover, our administrative review process was drafted in consultation with other water utilities, and is in line with those practices.”

Raymond said the department’s new technology allows customers to monitor usage hour by hour and “it is important to note that ‘spikes’ in bills are caused by increases in consumption.”

“We will continue to work with the City Council and all of our customers to provide efficient, reliable, accurate metering and billing service, including administrative reviews,” Raymond said.

Advocates have challenged the department’s decision to eliminate the hearings, which they say was done without public notice, stripping customers of a fair process to challenge their bills. The consequences of billing disputes are serious: Homeowners can lose their houses over unpaid water bills that send the property debt to tax sale.

Mary Grant, an activist with the environmental group Food and Water Watch, said reinstating the hearings will address “an urgent need” for fair and transparent billing appeals.

“We can all agree that something needs to be done so people aren’t seeing their water being shut off or their homes sent to tax sale while they’re disputing their bill,” Grant said.

Marceline White, director of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, called Clarke’s bill a good “first step.” But, she said, it is insufficient to fully address problems associated with the city’s water bills, especially for low-income residents who are finding it harder to pay their bills. Rates have increased year after year to help Baltimore pay to fix crumbling water and sewer infrastructure and make improvements to address environmental standards.

“What we really need is systemwide reform of the water system,” White said.

Another immediate measure officials should take, White said, is linking participation in the water department’s financial aid programs to sign ups for other government hardship programs, including state utility discount programs.

The City Council and some members of the Maryland General Assembly have put pressure on the water department to change its practices. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young wants the city to change the way water and sewer rates are charged based on a customer’s income or age. He also is looking at introducing legislation to adjust the interest and fees homeowners are charged to redeem their properties from investors who buy the liens at tax sale.

Young supports Clarke’s bills and expects to introduce additional measures in the coming weeks, his spokesman Lester Davis said.

Members of the state legislature, including Del. Mary Washington, a Baltimore Democrat, want to block the city from including unpaid water bill debt at the annual tax sale in May. She introduced a bill that would have done so during the legislative session that concluded in April, but the bill failed to pass. Another bill to create a task force to examine the tax sale process statewide did pass and was signed by the governor.