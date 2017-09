Baltimore fire crews are battling a large blaze at a warehouse in the Fairfield area of South Baltimore.

The fire was reported in the 1000 block of Patapsco Avenue just before 7 a.m., fire officials confirmed.

Smoke could be seen from areas around the city.

The scene is not far from a chemical plant where an acid leak a week earlier led to a shelter in place for residents of much of South Baltimore and as far south as Glen Burnie.

This story will be updated.