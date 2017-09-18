After concern prompts delay, City Council plans vote on Baltimore transportation director

After delaying a confirmation vote on Baltimore’s new transportation director last week, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young has green-lit a vote on the mayor’s appointment at tonight’s council meeting.

In recent weeks, several council members have expressed concern about Mayor Catherine Pugh’s appointment of Michelle Pourciau as the city's transportation director. Council members said communications between their offices and transportation officials have broken down in some cases. And several said they were concerned about a plan to spend millions of dollars widening Boston Street and questioned whether the city is committed to building bike lanes and supporting modes of transportation beyond cars.

By law, the City Council must confirm cabinent-level appointees of the mayor.

Young delayed a vote on Pourciau’s confirmation last week, but said the council will vote to appoint her tonight. Pourciau met with Young one-on-one last week to iron out various issues.

“There was a slight pause so folks could regroup,” said Lester Davis, Young’s spokesman. “We’re moving forward. Folks are on the same page now.”

In June, Pugh announced Pourciau as the city's transportation director. She had run the Washington transportation department and later implemented that city's traffic camera system. Pourciau's salary will be $173,000.

She has faced a series of challenges since taking the job.

The re-launch of Baltimore’s speed camera system stumbled on its first day, when the program’s vendor accidentally issued a combined $38,480 in duplicate tickets to 962 people.

Pourciau also decided to temporarily shut down Baltimore’s $2.36 million bike-share program, which has suffered so many thefts and maintenance backups that most of the bicycles are out of service.

And, City Council members objected to a proposal to spend millions of dollars widening Boston Street in Southeast Baltimore — a move one official says would turn the road into a “superhighway.”

“I do believe that as a council we have some concerns. The delay gives the council an opportunity to get some of those concerns addressed,” City Councilman Leon Pinkett said. “As a council, we have to make sure all city agencies are responsive. There have been issues with responsiveness as it relates to the department of transportation. We want to make sure any issues of communication are cleared up.”

Pugh said she has confidence in Pourciau, and was glad Young was allowing the vote to go forward.

“I’m very confident in our DOT director,” the mayor said. “She hasn’t had a chance to make all of her rounds. This is a person with almost 25 years of experience. I’m excited about her leadership.”

