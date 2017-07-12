Pugh defends approach to Baltimore crime, says she has violence prevention plan

Mayor Catherine Pugh on Wednesday defended her administration’s approach to addressing Baltimore’s crime, saying she has a formal violence reduction plan that her office developed in conjunction with police.

The mayor said she has the plan in writing, but it is unclear whether she will make it available for public review. Her comments came days after one of her top critics, City Councilman Brandon Scott, abruptly ended a hearing Monday after saying he believed the administration was not prepared to provide a collaborative crime plan.

Asked during a Wednesday news conference if there is a crime fighting plan on paper, Pugh said “there is,” but Scott did not allow enough time for her administration to present it during his hearing.

“The violence reduction plan is a plan that is prepared by the mayor and the police department,” Pugh said, adding that Scott could schedule a meeting during her weekly open office hours for council members to ask questions.

The mayor offered no specifics about what her plan includes. Her spokesman said releasing it publicly will be a decision made by the mayor and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Scott, chairman of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, said he called a hearing to give the public access to information about a comprehensive crime-fighting plan developed across multiple agencies, which the council had called on the administration to put together. He said such critical information should not be shared in a private meeting between him and the mayor.

“They simply don’t get it,” Scott said of Pugh’s administration. “They are not serious about coordinating the plan. This is about a coordinated strategy.”

On Monday, Scott took issue with a PowerPoint presentation the administration was prepared to deliver. Scott said the purpose of the hearing was for the administration to reveal a collaborative crime plan that sets specific goals, establishes designated roles and a chain of command that allows people to hold officials accountable.

Pugh said she did not know why Scott did not allow her top deputies to explain their plan Monday.

“I don’t know whether the cameras get you excited or you had a baseball game to go to or a flight to catch or the bathroom to go to,” Pugh said at the news conference. “I don’t know what happened.”

The mayor said she was at a meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan at the time to talk about how to address the city’s surging violence. So far this year 183 people have been killed, which is about 30 percent higher than the same point last year.

The point of her meeting with Hogan was to request state resources to address technology shortcomings in the city, such as expanding gun-shot detection devices and equipping police cars with computers. She also asked the governor to increase state law enforcement’s collaboration with the city.

She also noted that two Justice Department-affiliated consultants will be coming to Baltimore in early August after successfully helping police in Los Angeles reduce crime. Pugh wanted to meet with the governor before the consultants arrived to help provide the tools the police will need to maximize that opportunity.

The mayor, a Democrat, and the governor, a Republican, are expected to meet again in the coming weeks.

Pugh said she has been meeting with various groups to study crime reduction strategies, including the Department of Justice and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“We’ve looked around the nation to see what plans are really working,” the mayor said.

Scott continued Monday to express disappointment that the mayor has not filled the director’s position in the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

Pugh said she is looking for “the best and the brightest” and “no one gets to dictate when I hire people in the city.”

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger