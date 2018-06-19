Car flips over, lands in fountain of newly redeveloped Preston Gardens park in downtown Baltimore

A car struck a pole, flipped over and landed in a fountain at the newly redeveloped Preston Gardens park in downtown Baltimore on Monday evening, Baltimore police said.

The white BMW “became airborne” after hitting a pole at about 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of St. Paul St., Baltimore police Detective Nicole Monroe saidTuesday morning. A railing was damaged in the accident, said Michael Evitts, a spokesperson for Downtown Partnership. which helped fund the park’s recent renovations.

A male driver left the scene after the accident, and the 2005 vehicle was towed, police said. Police searched nearby hospitals and could not find the driver.

Preston Gardens park, which separates St. Paul Street from St. Paul Place, recently underwent a $6.75 million redevelopment. The renovations, which included restoration of the park’s aging brick and sandstone walls, were unveiled in April.

“We’re just glad someone wasn’t more seriously injured,” Evitts said. The organization has not determined when they will repair the damaged railing, he said.

