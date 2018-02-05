Baltimore City Council approves renaming former Confederate statue site for Harriet Tubman

The Baltimore City Council gave preliminary approval Monday to an effort to rename the former site of a Confederate monument for Harriet Tubman.

Under the legislation, which was approved unanimously, part of Wyman Park Dell where a statue of two Confederate generals stood for decades would be rededicated in honor of the Underground Railroad conductor and Union spy from Maryland.

Mayor Catherine Pugh last year ordered a 1948 statue of Confederate generals Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee removed following violent clashes at a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Va. The statue, along with three other Confederate monuments, were removed overnight in August.

After Monday night’s meeting, the council will vote one more time on the legislation.

