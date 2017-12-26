Oil truck overturns on Interstate 83, spills 2,800 gallons into Jones Falls in North Baltimore

A truck carrying heating oil has overturned on Interstate 83, causing major traffic delays in northern Baltimore and some potential impact to the environment, city officials said.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the northbound travel lanes of the Jones Falls Expressway just before Northern Parkway, according to Baltimore’s Department of Transportation.

All northbound lanes were blocked, and traffic was being detoured onto Falls Road, Baltimore’s Office of Emergency Management wrote on Twitter. The roadway is expected to remain closed through at least 12:30 p.m.

“Traffic impact is severe,” the department said on Twitter.

Hazmat crew from the Baltimore Fire Department and Maryland Department of the Environment responded as the fuel leaked into the Jones Falls, which flows beneath the highway in the area of the crash.

Fire officials said the truck was carrying 3,000 gallons of fuel, and that 2,800 gallons leaked into the Jones Falls. Hazmat crews were stationed at Lombard and President streets, where the Jones Falls meets the Inner Harbor, to contain the spill.

Carroll Fuel Oil Co., the owner of the truck, is assisting in the cleanup, fire officials said.

The Office of Emergency Management said around 9:15 a.m. that there are “no health hazards.”

