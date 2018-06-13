Contractor was completing 'urgent' work on Baltimore City pool when trench collapse killed worker

The contractor working in Northeast Baltimore when a 20-year-old man was killed in a trench collapse last week was completing “urgent” repairs to a drainage line running from a city pool.

City officials have repeatedly declined to provide details about the sewer work R.F. Warder Inc. was completing when a 15-foot trench caved in, killing Kyle Hancock of Glen Burnie. But a work order obtained by The Baltimore Sun shows that a city recreation official marked the job urgent and requested that workers clear the line at the Clifton Park Pool, which is scheduled to open for summer on June 23.

The order shows that on May 16, a Department of Recreation and Parks official requested a contractor to blast through a clog. A city official assigned the job to R.F. Warder May 29.

While a crew from the company was attempting to clear the line June 5, the trench collapsed, killing Hancock and spurring an ongoing investigation by Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigators. The investigation is expected to take several weeks.

Company representatives have declined to comment since Hancock’s death.

Erin Sher Smyth, the city’s purchasing agent, said Tuesday officials will provide state investigators with a CD of documents related to the company’s work with the city.

Fire officials have said the trench in the 2000 block of Sinclair Lane had no protective shoring, despite a federal law requiring protection for workers in trenches more than five feet deep. Rescue personnel removed two other workers who were trying to dig the 20-year-old out, and rescuers dug more than 20 feet down to retrieve Hancock’s body during a 10-hour recovery effort.

In a letter to Robert F. Warder Jr., the contractor’s president, Smyth wrote that initial reports of the incident indicated that Hancock’s death resulted from the company’s “failure to comply with safety requirements relating to trenching.”

The city has suspended all work with R.F. Warder citing “life safety concerns,” and the city will examine the company’s “apparent breach” of its contract, according to Smyth’s letter. The suspension affects two contracts authorizing R.F. Warder to maintain chilled water systems, sewer lines and heating systems.

Roger E. Hartley, dean of the College of Public Affairs at University of Baltimore, said large, ongoing contracts such as R.F. Warder’s raise the question of how closely government officials monitor the work that is done. Government agencies across the country and in Washington are increasingly outsourcing work to private contractors. Often, Hartley said, the contractors are asked to follow guidelines and self-report the outcomes.

“You have to have measures in place to scrutinize and monitor them,” Hartley said. “You’ve given them the opportunity to do a lot of work for you. You have to make sure the accountability is there.”

The city’s investigation will examine whether any city employee had a role in the incident, witnessed it, or was at the scene of the work, according to Andre M. Davis, the city solicitor.

Experts in workplace compliance and trench work have said that state investigators will be seeking to determine whether there was an R.F. Warder employee at the site who knew the relevant safety regulations, could identify hazards and had the authority to correct any hazards, as federal regulations require.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Hancock's death as accidental. His funeral service was held on Sunday.

More than $1,800 has been raised over two days via a GoFundMe website to cover the cost of Hancock’s funeral and other expenses.

Baltimore Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this article.

