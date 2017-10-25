Worker rescued from collapsed trench in Baltimore

A private contractor was buried up to his chest when a 15- to 20-foot trench collapsed on him in the Pulaski Industrial Area in Baltimore early Wednesday, the Fire Department said.

The worker was rescued from the trench at Erdman and Quad avenues by a Baltimore Fire Department special operations team just before 2:30 a.m., said Roman Clark, a Fire Department spokesman. The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, he said.

“He was alert and conscious,” Clark said. “The special operations team was able to shore up the area and stabilize the patient.”

It took the emergency responders about an hour to get the man out, he said.

“It was very labor-intensive,” he said.

Clark did not know what type of work the man had been doing or which company employs him.

At least one representative from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which inspects workplaces and sets safety standards, was on the scene, Clark said.

The cause of the trench collapse will be investigated.

Police closed Erdman Avenue on Wednesday morning, causing a long backup of trucks headed to nearby industrial facilities.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6