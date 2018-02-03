Baltimore City says parking amnesty nets more than $2 million in electronic payments alone

Baltimore officials say the city collected more than $2 million — and counting — in a two-day parking ticket amnesty program that waived all late fees for delinquent motorists as long as they paid their base fine.

City officials said the program, which ran Thursday and Friday, netted $2,147,224.65, collected through 47,788 transactions as of 5:30 Friday evening — and those numbers reflect only electronic payments.

Over the course of the two days, lines formed around city offices as people came to settle outstanding tickets without paying overdue fines. Officials said tallies from walk-in customers would be calculated next week.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh announced the amnesty program last month. It’s the first time the city has offered the program since 2003.