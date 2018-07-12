Downtown Baltimore streets in gridlock after changes to traffic light timing

The usual commute through downtown has been frustrating and slow in the past two weeks after the Department of Transportation adjusted the timing of lights in key intersections.

“All of downtown is in a complete state of gridlock in peak hours during the morning and evening,” said City Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the downtown area.

A well-intentioned attempt by the Department of Transportation to make it easier to get has apparently backfired. The department said in a statement to Costello that it has been redesigning the timing of lights in the city, and hopes to improve the situation in two to three weeks.

Jill Popowich commutes from Westminster every weekday and has found the drive down from 83 on nearly impossible.

The problems start between 3:30 and 4 p.m., she said. She parks in a garage at President and Lombard streets and finds that her usual five-minute trip to get onto 83 going north now takes 20 to 25 minutes as she sits through multiple lights unable to get through cross streets. Lombard, she said, is all backed up.

She tried coming into the city for an event on Monday night and found it took her 45 minutes to get off 83 to the parking garage.

“I sat at that light seriously for 10 cycles,” she said, adding that buses are driving into the intersections even as the lights turn red.

It isn’t just the commuters who are frustrated. Costello said people who live in downtown and travel by Uber, The Charm City Circulator and regular bus are also finding just getting across the city to be difficult.

“DOT made adjustments to a set of traffic signals that have made things worse in the majority of downtown,” Costello said.

Construction projects around the city that have closed down lanes of traffic have only exacerbated the problems.

Emails have poured in DOT from employees working for companies near the Inner Harbor.

DOT managers have responded saying that “the new timing pattern has reduced congestion in certain areas but increased congestion in other parts of the downtown area. Our traffic signal technicians are in the field making adjustments to certain intersections to ensure traffic flow returns to normal.”

Transportation officials have told Costello they are working on the problem. He said that isn’t good enough. “DOT needs to fix it” immediately, he said, adding that he has complained incessantly.

Transportation officials have not yet responded to requests for information about the traffic issues.

Last spring, officials said they would begin issuing fines to motorists who block intersections, causing traffic backups and creating safety issues. The “Don’t Block the Box” campaign was to start soon.

The problem starts when drivers enter an intersection without being sure the light will stay green long enough for them to get all the way through before the light turns red.

