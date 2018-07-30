Baltimore speed and red light cameras issued $25 million in tickets last fiscal year

Baltimore’s new network of speed and red light cameras issued about $25 million in fines last fiscal year.

Baltimore Department of Transportation officials announced Friday they were expanding the network of more than 90 cameras to new sites. The agency is adding 37 new camera locations, including 27 new speed camera sites.

On Monday, the agency provided some additional details about the plan.

“Most of these locations will be monitored with new cameras, but some of the older cameras may be transferred to new sites in order to provide additional enforcement efforts,” said agency spokeswoman Kathy Dominick.

Dominick said there are now 41 speed cameras and 52 red light cameras activated around the city. The new cameras will be activated on Aug. 13.

Mayor Catherine Pugh relaunched the city’s traffic camera program last June.

Over the last fiscal year, which ended last month, the speed cameras issued about 385,000 fines of $40 each, totaling $15.4 million, and the red light cameras issued 126,000 fines of $75, totaling $9.4 million.

This is the city's third traffic camera program. In the first two, cameras issued erroneous tickets. A Baltimore Sun investigation in 2012 revealed several problems, including tickets issued to cars that were moving slowly or stopped altogether.

