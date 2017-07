Crashes on Interstate 83 have tied up traffic in Baltimore Friday morning.

A crash near the exit for Guilford Avenue closed all southbound travel lanes around 7 a.m., according to Baltimore's Department of Transportation. The crash was cleared around 7:40 a.m., but the impact to traffic during the morning rush was "severe," the department said.

Northbound traffic on I-83 was also impacted.

