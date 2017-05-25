Crash at Pepsi sign cleared, North Ave. ramp reopens

A ramp from southbound lanes of the Jones Falls Expressway reopened Thursday morning after it was closed this week for road repairs, city transportation officials said.

The ramp to North Avenue was first closed over the weekend for "extensive concrete work" and was targeted to be reopened Thursday.

Initially it didn't appear the target would be met Thursday, due to weather conditions, said Adrienne Barnes, a spokeswoman for Baltimore's Department of Transportation. But the ramp was reopened for Thursday morning's rainy commute.

While the closure that created delays all week was cleared, a crash early Thursday caused delays at the beginning of the morning rush.

The crash on Interstate 83 — which closed all lanes to northbound travelers Thursday morning — has been cleared, city transportation officials said.

The crash took place on the Jones Falls Expressway sometime around 6 a.m. in the area of the Pepsi sign near Falls Road, according to tweets from Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Around 7:05 a.m., transportation officials said the crash had been cleared and the highway had been reopened.

At the time of the crash, city officials urged motorists to seek alternate routes, saying the "traffic impact is severe."

