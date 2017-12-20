3-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Belair-Edison

A 3-year-old Baltimore boy was fatally struck by a car Tuesday in his Belair-Edison neighborhood.

Baltimore Police say Carter Dinkins, of Baltimore, was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue when he ran into the roadway at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and died Wednesday at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, remained at the scene.

The car had been traveling eastbound on Pelham Avenue, where the child lived, when the accident happened, police said.

The police department’s crash team has concluded the accident was the result of pedestrian error.

