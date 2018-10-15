Former Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith would have to move to the city before running for mayor

Former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith hasn’t said exactly what his plans are since abruptly leaving the department last week, but it could entail house hunting.

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, Smith’s former boss who was fired by Mayor Catherine E. Pugh in January, has said Smith should try his hand at politics and run for mayor in the 2020 election.

But before Smith could run for any political office in Baltimore, the current Baltimore County resident has to move.

To run for mayor, candidates must be 25 years old and be “a resident and qualified voter of Baltimore City for at least 1 year preceding the election,” according to the state board of elections. With the next city primary set for April 28, 2020, Smith would have six months to relocate in time to be eligible. That’s also true if he were to run for city council, city council president, or comptroller.

Smith, who lives in Baltimore County, said he’s been planning for some time to buy a home in Northwest Baltimore, where he grew up and still has family.

When asked if he were considering running for office in Baltimore, he said, “I’m listening to all the citizens of Baltimore.”

“I’m honored,” that people are considering him for office, he said, adding that he wants to remain involved in the city.

Smith said the response from residents shows that many appreciated his work for the police department, where he said he gave them “real talk” during some of the department’s most trying times.

“T.J. exudes all of the personal characteristics of a leader. The thing he’d do most for Baltimore would be to pull Baltimore together,” Davis said previously about his endorsement, which he made on the CW Baltimore’s “Square Off” show on Sunday.

“I’m enjoying my next phase, whatever that might be,” Smith said Sunday. “I’m going to support our current administration. My full support is behind Mayor Catherine Pugh. ... If she succeeds, we all succeed.”

He added that he will “probably not” stay in law enforcement. For now, he said, he’s planning to relax through the holidays, spending time with his son.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5