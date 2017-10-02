Tire fire in East Baltimore creates large smoke plume

A tire fire in East Baltimore Monday afternoon created a large smoke plume over the city.

A pile of tires on railroad tracks near the 6300 block of Quad Avenue caught fire shortly before 4:30 p.m., Baltimore fire spokesman Roman Clark said. The fire continued to burn causing black smoke over the city.

Clark said no injuries had been reported. The fire continued to burn Monday afternoon.

The right lanes of Interstate 895 are blocked before Pulaski Hwy (Exit 13) because of fire response, MDTA tweeted.

