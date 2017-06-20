Rapper The Game asks his fans to contribute to fundraiser for slain Baltimore dirt bike rider

When rapper The Game visited West Baltimore to film a music video last year, he gave a cameo to a young dirt bike rider named Sean Williams, who is seen zipping by while popping a wheelie.
Williams, 18, was fatally shot Sunday night in West Baltimore, and The Game took to Instagram, where has 8 million followers, to ask fans to donate to a fundraising account for Williams' family. He personally gave a $1,000 donation.
"He just turned 18 years old, was always smiling and the only thing he ever wanted to do is ride his dirt bike & one day become a professional so he could take care of his mother," he wrote. "Well, his dreams have been cut short & his life was taken from him too soon."
Police have not made any arrests in Williams' killing. A spokeswoman said Williams was standing with a group of people in the 3700 block of Edmondson Ave. at about 9:41 p.m. when he was shot. He had been in jail since December, and posted on social media "#ImBack" just days before his death. "Nobody live forever, but before I die I want to shine," he posted.
The Game visited Gilmor Homes in September 2016, attending a block party and posting videos of himself giving $100 bills to a line of kids. "Been out here all day & I literally gave every kid in the project a $100 dollars ... I'll let you do the math."
At the party he filmed a video for a song called "Pest Control," a diss of the Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who also has ties to the Baltimore dirt bike community.
"Sometimes I really wish I had enough money & resources to save the world & help every single person who needs it but I'm only one man so I do what I can for the people & stories that touch me & hit home," The Game wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "This is a kid I had the joy of crossing paths with so this one makes me really sad, so again, please let's help his mother bury her ONLY SON."