Baltimore starts fund to help people who get behind on water bills and taxes

Baltimore is launching a special fund to help people who face having a lien on their home sold to an investor when they get behind on city bills, Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday.

The fund will be targeted in particular at assisting seniors and is designed to help homeowners avoid going through the tax sale process, which can lead to people having their property foreclosed on by the investors.

"We need to help people stay in their homes not have them out of their houses," Pugh said.

The mayor's office did not provide details on how large the fund would be, but a spokesman for Pugh said there would be an online application process.

The annual tax sale is controversial because it can lead to small debts ballooning into big ones once investors start charging interest of up to 18 percent and tacking on legal fees. Among the debts that can be sold are unpaid water bills, a feature of the system that advocates for the poor say is especially unjust.

But the system allows the city to collect millions of dollars a year in revenue that it might otherwise be unable to recover.

The Baltimore Sun found that the city mistakenly sold liens on the Orioles and Ravens stadiums and other state-owned property at this year's sale, prompting city officials to undertake a manual review of the list. The Sun also found that the process is putting historic African-American churches in jeopardy and, even as the cost of water in the city has soared to pay for infrastructure upgrades, officials are failing to reach tens of thousands of poor residents who are eligible for discounts.

Advocates have made fresh calls for a moratorium on selling off unpaid water bills and the mayor and City Council are considering other changes to the tax sale and how the city charges for water.

Pugh said Wednesday she would like the council to consider lowering the interest rate that investors can charge on the liens.

"You tell me where you can get 18 percent," Pugh said. "That 18 percent, I think, is high and the council's going to look into that."

Investors can charge up to 12 percent interest on liens against someone's home.

Pugh said she also wants to look at how other cities around the country collect unpaid debts.