Driver of tanker that exploded on I-95 identified as 31-year-old Baltimore man

The driver of a tanker truck who died when his vehicle overturned and exploded on Interstate 95 last week has been identified as a 31-year-old Baltimore man.

Clinton Lamont Worrell Jr. was identified Friday by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police as the Carroll Independent Fuel Co. tanker truck driver. He had been with the company for 21/2 years and was an "outstanding employee," the company said in a statement on its website.

"He will be sorely missed for his dedication to the job and his friendship," the company's statement said.

The crash, which happened during an ice storm the morning of Dec. 17, occurred around the same time as a 68-vehicle pileup on an elevated northbound section of the highway between Washington Boulevard and Caton Avenue. The accident injured dozens and shut down the highway for hours.

Cellphone video showed the tanker crashing into a jersey wall, rolling off the elevated highway and exploding on train tracks below.

MdTA Police Lt. Kevin Ayd said this week that the tanker crash is being investigated as a separate incident from the pileup, but that the two were likely related.

Ayd said earlier that the tanker explosion might have distracted drivers as they hit an icy stretch of roadway that was already giving motorists trouble.

MdTA police said Friday that there are still unclaimed vehicles from the pileup, and asked anyone involved in the incident to call police at 410-537-1208. The police said they need to match operators and passengers with the vehicles involved.

A woman who identified herself as Worrell's mother declined to comment Friday when reached by telephone.

John H. Phelps, president of Carroll Independent Fuel, told The Baltimore Sun this week that officials of the Baltimore-based company had met with Worrell's family "and will continue to support them in any way we can."

Traffic jams and clean up after a series of accidents on I-95 Aftermath of series of accidents on I-95 Saturday following a morning ice storm. (Video by Karl Merton Ferron) Aftermath of series of accidents on I-95 Saturday following a morning ice storm. (Video by Karl Merton Ferron) See more videos

Phelps said Worrell was the first employee to die in an accident on the job in the more than 100-year history of the family-owned company.

The company asked for contributions for Worrell's family through a fundraising page, which said Worrell had a 7-year-old daughter. The fundraising page, which Worrell's mother confirmed was legitimate and had raised more than $10,000 as of Friday evening, was set up by a fuel truck driver from Chicago who never met Worrell but was a fellow member of a Facebook group for fuel haulers.

Fuel hauling is "considered a brotherhood and sisterhood," Mike Lavelle wrote. "As a member of the fuel hauling family I thought it would be a nice gesture to help out his family."

