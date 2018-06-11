Baltimore suspends work with contractor after death of man in trench, citing 'life safety concerns'

Baltimore suspended a contractor’s work with the city after last week’s death of a 20-year-old man who was working on a sewer line in a trench when the soil caved in.

In a letter to R.F. Warder Inc., a White Marsh-based company, the city’s purchasing agent cited “life safety concerns” for its decision to suspend the multi-million dollar contract and said the city is investigating the company’s “apparent breach” of contract provisions.

“Initial reports of the incident indicate that this loss of life resulted from R.F. Warder’s failure to comply with safety requirements relating to trenching while performing under the Contract,” Erin Sher Smyth, the city purchasing agent, wrote in the June 7 letter, which was obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

Robert F. Warder Jr., the president of the mechanical systems contractor, has not responded to multiple requests for comment since the death of Kyle Hancock on Tuesday.

“There's nothing to be said,” said a woman who answered the phone Monday at R. F. Warder before declining to take a message and hanging up.

Investigators with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health are probing what led to the death Tuesday of Kyle Hancock in a 15-foot trench in the 2000 block of Sinclair Lane near a recreation center in Northeast Baltimore’s Clifton Park.

R. F. Warder’s contract with the city required the company to enforce laws related to work practices, including regulations that outlined safety requirements for work in trenches.

Fire officials said the trench had no protective shoring in place, despite federal law requiring protection for workers in trenches more than five feet deep.

The state investigation is expected to take several weeks.

In February, the city’s spending panel increased the contract with R.F. Warder by $4 million, for a total of $13 million. Two other companies share the contract, which runs through January 2019 for ongoing maintenance and repairs of the city’s plumbing and heating systems, including the city’s sewer system.

The Board of Estimates initially approved the contract in January 2014 and have more than doubled the original amount over the last four years.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to cover the cost of Hancock’s funeral and other expenses. About $1,800 has been raised as of Monday toward a $5,000 goal.

“Anything would be greatly appreciated and we thank everyone for all the love & support that we have received,” the post says.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews