Det. Sean Suiter funeral: View a live stream of services

The funeral for Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter, who was fatally shot while investigating a previous killing in West Baltimore earlier this month, is scheduled this morning at the Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries in Cedonia.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, Mayor Catherine Pugh and Gov. Larry Hogan are all scheduled to speak, as are fellow officers and detectives and members of Suiter’s family, according to a program for the service provided by police.

Suiter, 43, was an 18-year veteran of the police force who also served in the Army. He was a husband and father of five children.

The service, which is scheduled at 11 a.m., will be presided over by Bishop Clifford Johnson.

