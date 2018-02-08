Baltimore's Metro SubwayLink to close until at least Monday for emergency repairs

Baltimore’s entire Metro SubwayLink system will be closed at least until Monday morning for emergency repairs, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday night.

In a release, MDOT MTA said the repairs include a track replacement that had been scheduled for this summer; however, an inspection in preparation for those repairs revealed that work on some spots needed to be done right away.

“The safety of our riders is a fundamental responsibility that we take with the utmost seriousness,” said Kevin Quinn, MDOT MTA administrator. “With this immediate action, we are working to ensure the well-being of everyone who rides our system, and we do not take any risks when it comes to safety.”

Riders are encouraged to go to www.mta.maryland.gov for updates and other transportation options, as well as www.facebook.com/mtamaryland or to call 410-539-5000.

MDOT MTA expects the system to be running again Monday morning, and will provide more updates Sunday night.

Under normal circumstances, the 15.5 mile, 14-station Metro SubwayLink system runs every 8 to 15 minutes from Johns Hopkins Metro Subway Station to Owings Mills Station.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik