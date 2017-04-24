Baltimore moves to legalize stun gun possession

The Baltimore City Council is moving to legalize stun gun possession for city residents in response to a federal court ruling.

A bill to be introduced at Monday's City Council meeting on behalf of the Pugh administration would allow a person to "possess and use an electronic control device as a form of non-lethal self-defense in the home and in public."

The legislation does, however, put some restrictions on the use of stun guns. It states, for instance, that they may not be possessed by a person who "poses an unacceptable risk to public safety."

The city bill is the latest local response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that suggested Second Amendment rights extend to stun guns. A group of area residents filed a federal lawsuit in January challenging local bans in Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore city.

The Baltimore County Council has already voted to repeal its ban on stun guns. Howard County lifted its ban in February in response to the suit.

