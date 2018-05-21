Former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake files for divorce

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, the previous mayor of Baltimore, filed for a divorce from her husband Kent Blake, according to court documents.

The couple filed for a divorce in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on April 10, court records show. The case indicates Rawlings-Blake filed for divorce on the grounds of 12-month separation.

The couple has been married since October 2000. They separated and have been living apart since March 27, 2017, according to court documents; Rawlings-Blake lives in Baltimore and Blake lives in Columbia.

They have a 15-year-old daughter, and Rawlings-Blake has requested sole legal and physical custody of their child with liberal visitation and telephone access for Blake.

In Maryland, the law requires couples with children to live separately for a year before they file for divorce.

Dominique S. Moore, Rawlings-Blake’s attorney, declined to comment on the case. Reached by phone, Blake hung up when asked for comment.

Administrative judge W. Michel Pierson denied a motion to seal the case.

