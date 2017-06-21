Downtown Baltimore street still closed after steam pipe explosion

A section of a downtown roadway remains closed Wednesday morning after a steam pipe explosion injured five people and sent debris into the air Tuesday evening.

Eutaw Street between Pratt and Lombard streets was closed during the morning rush as crews worked to repair the steam line and the roadway that was destroyed, Baltimore transportation officials said on Twitter.

In addition, the Maryland Department of Transportation said that MARC service to Camden Yards may be disrupted Wednesday.

The injuries suffered by the five people were characterized by fire officials as "low-level."

The explosion on Eutaw Street between West Lombard and Pratt streets occurred about 6:15 p.m., less than an hour before an Orioles game was scheduled to start.

Firefighters sprayed water on the nearby Marriott hotel to ensure that the facade didn't melt. Debris covered cars and an abandoned stand where a vendor had been selling hats, soda and water.

"We really dodged a major catastrophe here," said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. "I'm just glad the citizens of Baltimore are safe and those attending our Orioles game are safe."

Police shut down streets around the explosion site, including Eutaw and Pratt. Wednesday morning traffic is expected to be impacted as the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management warned that road closures in the area are likely to continue. The city Department of Transportation could not be reached for details. The University of Maryland Medical Center tweeted out a message, warning patients to be aware of potential road closures.

Kevin King, who witnessed the steam pipe explosion said, "the ground just blew up." (Kenneth K. Lam and Carrie Wells/Baltimore Sun video) Kevin King, who witnessed the steam pipe explosion said, "the ground just blew up." (Kenneth K. Lam and Carrie Wells/Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

Veolia North America, which operates the city's steam pipe network, sent emergency crews to the scene and shut off the steam to the affected area, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday evening. "At this time, the root cause of the steam release is not known," but the company has started an investigation, Karole Colangelo said.

Pugh said there were no plans to investigate other steam pipes downtown. "We have to see what the cause of this is first," she said.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area Wednesday, the city's transportation department said on Twitter.

This story will be updated.