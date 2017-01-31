New spokesperson for State's Attorney's Office has campaign ties to Mosbys

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office has hired a new top spokesperson, who is the wife of State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's campaign treasurer and worked as a campaign consultant and fundraiser for Mosby's husband Nick.

Melba Saunders was announced Monday afternoon in an internal e-mail obtained by The Sun as the new spokesperson, replacing former WJZ-TV reporter Rochelle Ritchie, who quit earlier this month. The hire was not disclosed to the media.

"As a Baltimore City resident, Melba looks forward to effectively communicating the tireless efforts of the attorneys and members of the support staff who zealously advocate on behalf of victims and witnesses of crime to the community at large," Marilyn Mosby wrote in the staff email.

Saunders was paid about $21,000 by the mayoral campaign of Nick Mosby in 2016, records show.

A flier for Marilyn Mosby's most recent political fundraiser, held in September 2016, also listed Saunders as the contact.

Her husband, Carlton Saunders, serves as the campaign treasurer for Marilyn Mosby.

Beyond campaign work, Melba Saunders worked as director of marketing and business development for Total Health Care Inc. from January 2013 to October 2015. Before that she had similar positions with HealthSpring and Bravo Health.

Her LinkedIn page describes her as a principal of Saunders, Bradley & Associates, a fundraising and marketing firm of which she was the resident agent. State business records show the company was forfeited by the Department of Assessments and Taxation in October 2015 after failing to file paperwork in 2014.

Also this month, the State's Attorney's Office hired a new director of external affairs. Rhoda Washington, a former regional manager for government and public affairs for Wal-Mart who also worked with the Laborers International Union of North America and did work with a public relations firm in Washington.

Washington replaced Tammy Brown, who spent her career working with state and city law enforcement agencies and left in December for a job with the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

