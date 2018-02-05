Baltimore council members call on Annapolis to pass $15 minimum wage statewide

The Baltimore City Council on Monday formally called on General Assembly lawmakers to pass a bill mandating a $15 minimum wage in Maryland.

The move by the council comes in support of bills filed by state Sen. Richard Madaleno of Montgomery County and state Del. Shelly Hettleman of Baltimore County. Their companion bills would raise the state’s minimum wage from a little more than $10 to $15 by 2023.

The City Council tried unsuccessfully last year to raise Baltimore’s minimum wage, but the measure was vetoed by Mayor Catherine Pugh, who argued the city would be at a competitive disadvantage if other counties didn’t also raise their minimum wages.

Pugh joined the council members Monday in calling for the state to take action.

“Now more than ever there is justification for a statewide $15 minimum wage,” said City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke. “We’re all planning to go to Annapolis and maybe stay there until we get what we need for our people.”

