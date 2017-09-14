Old St. Paul's Church in Baltimore celebrates 325th anniversary with 17th-century service

When Old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Baltimore was founded in 1692, it was a mission church of the Diocese of London. The United States didn’t yet exist.

Over the years, the “Mother Church of Baltimore” has served as the spiritual home to thousands, including Revolutionary War figures John Eager Howard and Samuel Chase, and the late mayor and governor William Donald Schaefer.

The church bells at Old St. Paul’s tolled to warn Baltimoreans of the invading British navy during the War of 1812, and the parish spawned the St. Paul’s School for Boys, the St. Paul’s School for Girls, and one of the world’s first societies for the abolition of slavery.

Members celebrated its 325th anniversary at Sunday morning’s service in 17th-century garb, a 1662 Book of Common Prayer and baroque music. The Rev. Mark Stanley reflected on the church’s past — and its future.

“It’s got this long history, and yet it feels like it’s in a great place as a congregation,” the pastor said. “It’s not like we’re caught in the past. I look out and see engaging, smart people who are trying to live out this Christian life, and I’m excited to do that with them.”

Parish leaders say the venerable church at Charles and Saratoga streets is the oldest institution in Baltimore. Members strive to honor its history in the city today by pushing for social justice, said the Rev. Mary Luck Stanley, Stanley’s wife and associate pastor.

In recent days, Old St. Paul’s has hosted a march in solidarity with refugees and collected $800 for Hurricane Harvey relief. The congregation of about 300 regularly sends volunteers to feed the homeless, plant trees and clear vacant lots in the city.

“We are following in the footsteps of Jesus,” Mary Stanley said. “Jesus again and again always stood with the poor and victimized and people who were not included.”

“We cherish people so they’ll know they’re cherished by God,” she said. “We’re trying to bring a spirit of love to this part of downtown Baltimore.”

With Sunday’s service and a subsequent reception in the back of the church, members sought to re-create the feel of a 1692 worship. The choir, led by John Smedstad, performed old hymns such as John Blow’s “Praise the Lord, Ye Servants,” and Henry Purcell’s “Thou Knowest, Lord.”

Parishioners read aloud from the Church of England’s 1662 Book of Common Prayer: “We acknowledge and bewail our manifold sins and wickedness.”

In another traditional English prayer, they sought blessings for the monarch: “Have mercy upon the whole Church; and so rule the heart of Thy servant Elizabeth the Queen, that she may above all things seek Thy honour and glory.”

A pair of musicians from the Peabody Institute performed a 1690s-era duet at the back of the church during a reception while parishioners ate sandwiches, sushi and cake.

Mark Janello, who chairs Peabody’s department of music theory, plunked out notes on the harpsichord, while JT Mitchell, a master’s candidate, played the baroque flute.

Jeanne and Scott Neifert of Federal Hill, decked out head to toe in homemade period costumes, posed for pictures with fellow church members.

“Doesn’t everyone have a 17th-century costume?” Scott Neifert joked from beneath a feathered cap. “We thought, ‘If they’re gonna have a 1600s party, we’re gonna come dressed for a 1600s party.’ People are loving it.”

Jeanne Neifert acknowledged the style of the costumes wasn’t completely accurate — “The period’s a little off; this is more 1440s, 1450s” — but she said it was an excuse to dress up.

Reciting from the Book of Common Prayer was an interesting exercise too, she said, because familiar prayers contained somewhat different language.

“It allowed you to focus,” she said. “It wasn’t the automatic response you have every Sunday.”

Allene Taylor, 86, has been a member of the church for more than four decades. The Timonium woman remembered some of the history from its 300th anniversary celebration 25 years ago, but was glad to be reminded of it Sunday.

“In 41 years, there have been a lot of memorable services,” she said. “I’m proud we did it.”

Charles Covington noted that Old St. Paul’s and St. James in West Baltimore were the city’s longtime Episcopal stalwarts.

The 77-year-old Windsor Hills man said he enjoyed Sunday’s old-fashioned service.

“I thought it was very, very nicely done,” he said.

Eileen Donahue Brittain, a senior warden on the church’s vestry, wore a repurposed Mother Goose outfit she’s donned for reading events at the library. She compared Sunday’s worship to listening to grandparents or great-grandparents tell stories about the good old days.

“We were here before the U.S. was the U.S.,” Brittain said. “It’s nice to visit the historic roots of the church, and being part of that liturgy.”

Marijke Sutter, 35, of Northeast Baltimore, brought her 7-year-old daughter, Evelyn, to the service. Evelyn liked the costumes. “They’re great,” she said.

Nine-year-old Maegan Torppey, a fourth-grader at St. Paul’s School, wasn’t much of a fan of the pastor’s powdered wig.

“Whaddya think?” Mark Stanley asked her.

“Weird,” Maegan replied.

Her older brother, Jackson Torppey, 16, a junior at St. Paul’s School, said he learned in sixth grade about its origins as a school for underprivileged boys.

“It’s cool to see the history of your school,” Jackson said. “I think that draws people in, having that rich history.”

In addition to that history, Old St. Paul’s is home to a thriving and welcoming community, said a newer member, Lance Uradomo, 44, of Fells Point. Uradomo, whose family joined the church at the beginning of the summer, held his 13-month-old daughter, Cora, in his arms after the service.

“Our first visit was so welcoming,” he said. “This history was just a bonus.”

