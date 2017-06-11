Thousands gather for annual Feast of St. Anthony in Little Italy

As Frank Cipolloni led dozens of parishioners from St. Leo the Great Church through the streets of Baltimore's Little Italy, he carried the memory of his father with him.

Cipolloni's father, who died in 2002, had participated in the church's annual Feast of St. Anthony celebration for about 50 years. Cipolloni hopes his four grandsons will too take part in the procession and festival for years to come.

"This is all about tradition," said 66-year-old Cipolloni, secretary of the St. Anthony's Society.

The tradition began following 1904's Great Baltimore Fire. Residents of Little Italy, fearing for their homes as the flames roared toward their neighborhood, prayed to St. Anthony to save them, said St. Anthony's Society President Jerry Elliott.

"Miraculously, the wind shifted and the sparks didn't fly into the neighborhood," Elliott said. "The Italian immigrants promised to honor St. Anthony, and ever since then they've been having a festival or mass each year."

Elliott estimated about 10,000 people would take part in this year's festivities, spread between Saturday and Sunday. More than 30 vendors set up in the streets, selling cannoli, Italian ice, calzones and other traditional foods, he said. People also participated in a sausage-eating contest and a bocce tournament.

But even more important than the food and games, Cipolloni said, is that the festival serves as a reunion.

"You get to see a lot of people in the neighborhood you haven't seen in awhile," said Cipolloni, who now lives in Belcamp. "Walking through the procession you can visualize all the aunts, uncles and neighbors at their houses. Everybody knew everybody back then."

After morning mass, a group marched the statue of St. Anthony through the streets. Throughout the day, festival attendees pinned money, which will be donated to the church, to ribbons strung on the statue.

Following the procession, the crowd joined in to sing both the United States' and Italian national anthems. A band also played as people milled around different vendors set-ups.

Father Bernie Carman said the Sunday mass is "an intense experience" during the St. Anthony's festival.

"It's a moment when people all pull together and a certain unity is created," Carman asid.

Lisa Dvorak and her husband were married at St. Leo's and each of their four children was baptized there. Dvorak said the only time she recalls her family missing the event in recent years was when her daughter was born during the festival weekend in 2012.

"It's just a nice way to reconnect with the church and people from the community," said Dvorak, 41.

Deacon Doug Kendzierski said people often come from across the tri-state area to take part in the festival.

"It's a city celebration and a parish celebration and a faith celebration and an Italian celebration," he said.

Judy Ronco and her husband Domenick have traveled to the Feast of St. Anthony from Pennsylvania for three years. "The delicious food" — homemade ravioli, meatballs and pizza — keep them coming back, she said. This year was the first time Ronco's young granddaughter came along, too.

"She doesn't eat as much as the rest of us," Ronco, 62, said with a laugh.

Rose Commodari Fusco came to the event with her 83-year-old father, an Italian immigrant, along with many of her cousins. Going to church together on this day has become a tradition and "a family affair," she said.

"I'm first generation here," she said, "so it's good to feel part of the Italian tradition."

As 35-year-old Gina Connors — Cipolloni's daughter — strolled through the festival with her two children, she was flooded with memories of coming to the celebration when she was young. She recalled running through the street to get calzones with her cousins and helping create the floats that used to parade through the neighborhood.

"I hope it's still going on when my sons are old enough to participate," she said.

