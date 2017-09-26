Rawlings-Blake to repay more than $5K in expenses to campaign

Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has agreed to repay more than $5,000 to her campaign after a state audit determined the spending was unrelated to her campaign activities.

Most of the repayment — about $4,800 — is for Rawlings-Blake’s use of campaign funds to pay to use a suite at M&T Bank Stadium in April 2016.

The state Board of Elections audit came in response to a complaint filed by the Baltimore Brew news website. The Brew’s December complaint questioned more than $70,000 in expenses Rawlings-Blake’s campaign made after she declared she was no longer seeking re-election, including a $20,000 security deposit for a “thank you” party for supporters.

“We request that these and related expenditures in the campaign finance documents be thoroughly examined by your office,” Brew reporter Mark Reutter wrote.

In paperwork filed with the state, Rawlings-Blake campaign officials argued the expenses were proper because they helped maintain a network of the former mayor’s supporters after two decades in office.

“Through her ongoing efforts, Ms. Rawlings-Blake continues to maintain one of the highest profiles of any Maryland elected official,” the campaign wrote. “The campaign expenditures to date have served to effectively maintain her profile and consistently sustain relationships with the donors and volunteers who continue to be valuable for future political endeavors.”

But Jared DeMarinis, the state Board of Elections’ campaign finance director, determined that the use of the stadium suite and more than $200 in expenses for gift bags at a U.S. Conference of Mayors event did not have a “direct nexus” with Rawlings-Blake’s campaign efforts.

Rawlings-Blake responded this month that she would repay the expenses in question by the end of the year.

“Every dollar spent by Stephanie Rawlings-Blake for Baltimore ... was an investment in the myriad people who have helped and will help me manifest my commitment to public service,” she wrote. “Not withstanding this truth, this letter advises you the Committee will be reimbursed the $5063.28 outlined in your letter dated July 27, 2017.”

The mayor said she would also repay about $350 in expenses for gifts to U.S. Conference of Mayors and Democratic National Committee staffers that DeMarinis also questioned. Rawlings-Blake also said she would supply three receipts of other expenses questioned by the state.

“I will close this matter as described above with full payment by 12/31/2017,” the former mayor wrote.

She declined to comment further.

