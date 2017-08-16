Rawlings-Blake responds to Pugh criticism over Confederate monuments

When Mayor Catherine Pugh on Wednesday removed four Confederate monuments overnight, she once again expressed frustration her predecessor, Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, had not already resolved the issue.

“The previous mayor did a study completed in January 2016,” Pugh said. “I’m not a person who takes a lot of time to get things done. I make quick decisions based on the facts.”

It was the latest time this week Pugh criticized Rawlings-Blake for inaction -- prompting the former mayor to respond, noting that Pugh has been mayor since December.

Rawlings-Blake fired back with a tweet Wednesday, arguing that Pugh has had plenty of time to act: “11 months after the report. 8 months into the Administration. #Priorities”

Rawlings-Blake later deleted that tweet and declined to comment further.

While in office, Rawlings-Blake commissioned a task force to prepare a report on what to do with the monuments, but left the decision to Pugh. The task force recommended two of the four statues be removed.

During the first eight months of Pugh's term, the monuments issue in Baltimore was relegated to the back burner amid a school budget shortfall, a sky-high homicide rate and demands to finalize a consent decree for police reform. Then last weekend, violence erupted in Charlottesville, Va., amid a neo-Nazi rally — drawing renewed pressure to take down the monuments.

Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, said Pugh showed leadership this week.

“There’s been a lot of criticism that Catherine Pugh acts like a legislator still," she said. “This was an example of her exercising executive authority. It’s an important moment in her leadership to decisively take down these statues. She took them down in a way that prevented any political violence from happening in Baltimore City.”

