Baltimore's Downtown Partnership to place unarmed guards at intersections to monitor 'squeegee kids'

Acting out of concern for motorists traveling through Baltimore, the Downtown Partnership will begin as early as next week placing unarmed security guards at busy intersections to help smooth interactions between “squeegee kids” and drivers.

Kirby Fowler, the organization’s president, said stakeholders in the city’s business and cultural district are reporting an increase in bad experiences with the squeegee kids, typically boys and teens who for generations have looked to wash windshields at Baltimore intersections for tips. He said the washers sometimes threaten drivers, draw obscene images on their windshields or slam their squeegees into their vehicles, cracking glass and causing other damage. He heard this week of one squirting washer fluid in a driver’s mouth.

The partnership will spend roughly $3,000 a week on guards along President and Conway streets during morning and evening rush hours, Fowler said. The guards will not have arrest powers, but will monitor the young people and offer to connect them with services to meet their needs. The guards also will be there to provide assistance to motorists who ask for help.

The short-term solution, Fowler said, attempts to recognize the complex factors that drive the window washers to the intersections and the problems they sometimes create for motorists. The organization also is preparing to launch in the coming months a mobile “text-to-give” app that will allow drivers to make donations for homeless services and various poverty interventions.

“There are certain people who view the squeegee activity as an extension of poverty and distress in the city,” Fowler said. “Others see it as a nuisance and don’t want to be bothered. And to some extend, both could be correct.”

Fowler said the partnership does not have data to show whether there are more squeegee kids downtown, but his organization is hearing more complaints than ever.

Early this month, a squeegee kid allegedly smashed a driver’s rear window, according to a post the driver made in a Federal Hill Facebook group. The man, who did not want to be identified, said he refused a window washer at the intersection of Hamburg and Russell streets when the young man broke the glass. Police have not said whether they issued any charges in the case.

Baltimore Police Capt. Jeffrey Featherstone, of the Central Districs, said that he didn’t have an estimate for the number of squeegee kids, but emphasized his department focuses more on engagement efforts.

“I would want to remind the public that these are children and our focus is taking a holistic approach to improving lives and improving safety,” he said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she is working on what she hopes is a holistic solution: a jobs program for the squeegee kids. Over the next several months, she hopes to raise $1.7 million from private sector donations to give about 100 squeegee kids part-time jobs. The mayor said she believes that matches the number of kids regularly washing windows, based on surveys by her administration. Not all of the window washers are kids, Pugh said. Some are older teens or grown men with a variety of needs. Some have dropped out of high school or are homeless.

Her message to them all is: “It’s against the law to impede traffic whether you’re a squeegee window-washer, a beggar, selling newspapers,” Pugh said. “You have to be on the sidewalk. You can’t retaliate. No means no.”

Pugh said the city’s police force is regularly patrolling intersections, directing the panhandlers and window washers to move along. She denies the belief by the Downtown Partnership and others that there are more people soliciting drivers for money now than in the past.

The jobs program will not be an expansion of the Squeegee Corps she launched last year to get kids out of the intersections and working in “pop-up” car washes, Pugh said. She is using lessons she learned from that endeavor to create a better solution that includes reaching out to the young people and asking what they need in place of washing windows for tips.

“Are there ways to invest in young people? Are they interested in a lawn care business or helping to clean up vacant lots?” Pugh said. “You need to have something for them to do one day and the next day.

“The children are worth finding real solutions to the problems.”

This article will be updated.

